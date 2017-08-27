Eight security personnel were killed and several other injured in a militant attack in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit claimed responsibility for the attack. Two militants were also killed, while two others were trapped in a building, The Times of India quoted Inspector General Muneer Khan as saying.

The attack took place at the District Police Lines early on Saturday morning. “We evacuated about 42 families. Both CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir cops were stationed there,” said Khan.