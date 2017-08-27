With 28 new deaths, the toll in the Bihar floods, which affected 19 districts across the state, rose to 440 on Saturday. Nearly 1.7 crore people have been affected by the deluge.

Araria district, with 95 deaths, is the worst-hit, PTI reported. Sitamarhi, Katihar, West Champaran, East Champaran, Darbhanga, Madhubani and Madhepura districts also reported more than 25 deaths each.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a Rs 500 crore-relief package for the state on Saturday. He also announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for relatives of those who died in the floods, and Rs 50,000 to those injured, according to the The Times of India. He also undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Bihar.

Rescue and relief operations are still on, with water receding in some places. The number of relief camps has also dropped to 368 from 624, according to the state disaster management department.