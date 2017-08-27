A look at the headlines right now:

Panchkula DCP suspended for violence after Dera Sacha Sauda chief’s conviction in rape case: The High Court criticised the Haryana government over Friday’s riots. PV Sindhu crushes Chen Yufei to enter her first ever world championships final: The world No 4 needed only 48 minutes to win the match 21-13, 21-10. Eight security personnel dead in militant attack in Pulwama: The Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit claimed responsibility for the attack. India raises concerns over attacks in Rakhine, Myanmar: At least 80 people have died in violence that began on Friday, while Rohingya Muslims are fleeing the country. With 28 more deaths, toll in Bihar floods rises to 440: Araria district, with 95 deaths, was affected the worst by the deluge. North Korea test-fires three ballistic missiles amid tensions with the United States: The US Pacific Command said it did not pose any threat to its territories. Fifteen AIADMK leaders join Bharatiya Janata Party, says report: My supporters cannot be bought with money, ousted AIADMK Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran. CBI files FIR against NGO in alleged multi-crore Bihar Srijan scam:Initial reports had said the money meant to acquire land under the Mukhya Mantri Nagar Vikas Yojna was transferred to Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Limited. Belgium soldiers shoot dead knife-wielding man who shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ in Brussels: The man, identified as a 30-year-old Belgian of Somali origin, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. Cyber hackers leak Game of Thrones season finale script in last bid to extract money: The group of hackers, which calls itself ‘Mr Smith’, is blackmailing HBO for $6.5 million of Bitcoin.