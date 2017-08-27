The big news: Panchkula DCP suspended after Dera Sacha Sauda violence, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: PV Sindhu won the badminton world championships semifinal, and eight security personnel died in a militant attack in Kashmir on Saturday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Panchkula DCP suspended for violence after Dera Sacha Sauda chief’s conviction in rape case: The High Court criticised the Haryana government over Friday’s riots.
- PV Sindhu crushes Chen Yufei to enter her first ever world championships final: The world No 4 needed only 48 minutes to win the match 21-13, 21-10.
- Eight security personnel dead in militant attack in Pulwama: The Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit claimed responsibility for the attack.
- India raises concerns over attacks in Rakhine, Myanmar: At least 80 people have died in violence that began on Friday, while Rohingya Muslims are fleeing the country.
- With 28 more deaths, toll in Bihar floods rises to 440: Araria district, with 95 deaths, was affected the worst by the deluge.
- North Korea test-fires three ballistic missiles amid tensions with the United States: The US Pacific Command said it did not pose any threat to its territories.
- Fifteen AIADMK leaders join Bharatiya Janata Party, says report: My supporters cannot be bought with money, ousted AIADMK Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran.
- CBI files FIR against NGO in alleged multi-crore Bihar Srijan scam:Initial reports had said the money meant to acquire land under the Mukhya Mantri Nagar Vikas Yojna was transferred to Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Limited.
- Belgium soldiers shoot dead knife-wielding man who shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ in Brussels: The man, identified as a 30-year-old Belgian of Somali origin, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.
- Cyber hackers leak Game of Thrones season finale script in last bid to extract money: The group of hackers, which calls itself ‘Mr Smith’, is blackmailing HBO for $6.5 million of Bitcoin.