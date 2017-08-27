At least one person died in Hurricane Harvey, the worst storm to hit the United States in 12 years, The Washington Post reported on Sunday. However, PTI reported that three people have been confirmed dead in the Texas city of Rockport.

Hurricane Harvey had made landfall in Texas late on Friday with wind speed of up to 130 mph. It was downgraded from a Category 4 storm to Category 1 on Saturday, but officials fear torrential rain and flooding over the next few days. Harvey was the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in the US since Hurricane Charley in 2004.

The storm caused widespread damage, destroying buildings, and uprooting tress, signposts and flapgpoles, CNN reported. It has also caused power outages, affecting lakhs of customers. The report added that more casualties are feared in Rockport.