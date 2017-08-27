Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it was natural to be concerned about reports of violence, during his radio address Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. Modi’s address comes two days after 36 people died in riots after religious leader Dera Sacha Sauda’s Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape.

Modi said that violence is not acceptable, and that anyone resorting to violence would not be spared. “Violence in the name of faith will not be tolerated… no one has the right to take the law into one’s own hands in the name of beliefs”.

He wished the public on the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi, and asked people to be environmentally-friendly and clean during religious festivals. He also extended Onam and Eid greetings.

