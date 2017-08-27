A rally against the Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Lalu Prasad Yadav, began at noon in Patna on Sunday. The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief was soon joined by Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav, who was there in open defiance against his party leader, Nitish Kumar. The JD(U) is in alliance with the BJP in Bihar. Reports have suggested that Sharad Yadav may be removed from his Rajya Sabha seat for not abiding by the party’s alliance decision.

JDU MPs Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar with Lalu Yadav at RJD's rally in Patna pic.twitter.com/ztIBCqvTVY — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2017

Communist leader D Raja joined the Yadavs, along with the RJD leader’s wife Rabri Devi, and his three children. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also attended, as did Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav.

Lalu Prasad Yadav had invited leaders of 17 political parties to the anti-BJP event, which he called “Desh bachao, BJP bhagao”. Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh leader Mayawati, however, are skipping the event.