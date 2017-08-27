The Iraqi military said on Saturday that it has seized control of over 90% of Tal Afar, a city in the northwest, and driven out Islamic State militants from the region. After a week-long offensive, the military raised Iraq’s national flag at the centre of the town, Reuters reported.

Tal Afar, located around 70 km from Mosul, is a stronghold of Sunni militants. The Islamic State had captured the city in 2014. The Joint Operations Command, which co-ordinates the anti-Islamic State operation in the region, said that 94% of the city, including the centre and the historic Ottoman citadel, were now under Iraqi control, according to AFP. The full liberation of the town will be announced by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

On July 9, Abaidi had declared a victory for its troops and Iraqis in Mosul over the terrorist outfit, which had seized Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, in June 2014.

On October 17, 2016, Iraqi forces backed by a United States-led coalition had launched a major offensive to retake Mosul. More than a million people have been killed, thousands of civilians have been displaced, and large parts of the city destroyed in the past nine months of fighting.

The military campaign was seen as Iraq’s biggest since US forces left its soil in 2011.