The big news: PM Modi says violence is not acceptable after Haryana riots, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Lalu Yadav’s anti-BJP rally in Patna began, and security was increased in Rohtak a day before the Dera chief’s rape case sentencing.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Violence is not acceptable in any form, Narendra Modi says in Mann Ki Baat address: The prime minister said it was natural to be concerned about reports of such violence, especially during festivals.
- Sharad Yadav joins Lalu Prasad on stage at anti-BJP rally in Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief had invited leaders from 17 political parties to the event.
- Rohtak to be closed for outsiders ahead of Dera Sacha Sauda chief’s sentencing in rape case: The Panchkula DCP was suspended for the violence that erupted after the verdict in the rape case.
- ‘This was my last fight tonight. For sure’, says Floyd Mayweather as he retires after McGregor win: The 29-year-old Irishman was outclassed by the vastly more experienced Mayweather in the superfight.
- SC ruling on privacy was not a win for government, says ex-attorney general: Mukul Rohatgi told The Indian Express the verdict could open up a Pandora’s box as it could be used to add 20 more fundamental rights in a similar manner.
- Dinakaran now sacks Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami from party post: Leaders from the Opposition DMK met the Governor and urged him to order the CM to prove his majority in a floor test.
- At least one dead in Texas, more casualties feared in Hurricane Harvey: The storm destroyed buildings, uprooted trees and caused widespread power outages in the US.
- Tamil Nadu truck drivers say they were mistaken for Dera Sacha Sauda followers, beaten up in Haryana: The drivers, who had gone to Panchkula to load a consignment of apples, said language was a huge problem.
- India must be prepared for more incidents like Doklam standoff, says Army Chief Bipin Rawat: He also said China’s attempt to change the status quo had led to the events in Sikkim.
- Eight security personnel dead in militant attack in Pulwama: The Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit claimed responsibility for the attack.