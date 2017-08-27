A look at the headlines right now:

Violence is not acceptable in any form, Narendra Modi says in Mann Ki Baat address: The prime minister said it was natural to be concerned about reports of such violence, especially during festivals. Sharad Yadav joins Lalu Prasad on stage at anti-BJP rally in Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief had invited leaders from 17 political parties to the event. Rohtak to be closed for outsiders ahead of Dera Sacha Sauda chief’s sentencing in rape case: The Panchkula DCP was suspended for the violence that erupted after the verdict in the rape case. ‘This was my last fight tonight. For sure’, says Floyd Mayweather as he retires after McGregor win: The 29-year-old Irishman was outclassed by the vastly more experienced Mayweather in the superfight. SC ruling on privacy was not a win for government, says ex-attorney general: Mukul Rohatgi told The Indian Express the verdict could open up a Pandora’s box as it could be used to add 20 more fundamental rights in a similar manner. Dinakaran now sacks Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami from party post: Leaders from the Opposition DMK met the Governor and urged him to order the CM to prove his majority in a floor test. At least one dead in Texas, more casualties feared in Hurricane Harvey: The storm destroyed buildings, uprooted trees and caused widespread power outages in the US. Tamil Nadu truck drivers say they were mistaken for Dera Sacha Sauda followers, beaten up in Haryana: The drivers, who had gone to Panchkula to load a consignment of apples, said language was a huge problem. India must be prepared for more incidents like Doklam standoff, says Army Chief Bipin Rawat: He also said China’s attempt to change the status quo had led to the events in Sikkim. Eight security personnel dead in militant attack in Pulwama: The Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit claimed responsibility for the attack.