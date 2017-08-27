The Haryana government on Sunday announced that all schools and colleges in Panchkula, Rohtak, Kaithal and Ambala would remain closed on Monday ahead of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s sentencing in a rape case, ANI reported. Bulk messaging and mobile internet services have also been suspended in Kaithal till Monday.

The government also announced that Section 144 would remain in force in Ambala until further orders. However, voice calls on mobile networks would not be affected by the restrictions, the Haryana Home Department said.

Additionally, broadband internet services at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa have also been suspended for a day. Four more Army columns have been deployed in Sirsa ahead of Rahim Singh’s sentencing, IANS reported, taking the total number of such columns to 12.

The Army also conducted a flag march in the town on Sunday. “There will be no relaxation in curfew in Sirsa on Monday,” Sirsa Deputy Commissioner of Police Prabhjot Singh said, according to ANI. “It will be imposed throughout the day.”

The Haryana Police have stepped up security arrangements in Rohtak. Border Security Force personnel and Haryana Police are stationed around the jail where Singh is lodged.

More than 20 paramilitary companies have already been stationed in the city, and more are on their way, police officer Navdeep Singh Virk said, adding that vehicles would not be allowed to enter Rohtak without a valid reason.

Central Bureau of Investigation judge Jagdeep Singh is to be flown to Rohtak on Monday to pronounce the Dera chief’s quantum of sentence. A room in the district jail in Sunaria will serve as a court room, a statement by the High Court of Haryana and Punjab had said on Saturday.