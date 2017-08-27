Bangladesh detained and deported 90 Rohingya refugees to Myanmar on Sunday, AFP reported. Police officers intercepted the refugees after they crossed the “zero line” border zone between the two countries late on Saturday. The Myanmar Army had fired at the refugees while they were crossing the border, Al Jazeera reported.

The refugees were caught 4 km inside the Bangladeshi border. “All 90 were detained and later pushed back to Myanmar by the border guards.” local police chief Abul Khaer said, adding that the refugees were on their way to a camp in Kutupalong, where thousands of Rohingyas already live.

The police said some refugees might have entered Bangladesh through the Ghumdum border area. “They were pleading with us to not send them back to Myanmar,” an officer said.

Nearly 1,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees, who attempted to flee from Myanmar to Bangladesh, in the wake of fresh tensions that erupted in Rakhine, were stopped by Bangladeshi security officials at the border on Friday. At least 71 people, including 12 security personnel, died in the attacks that began on Friday. More than 20 posts were targeted by the militants, the Myanmar government said.

The Rohingya refugees were stranded at the Naf river that separates Myanmar and Bangladesh, Deputy Commissioner of Cox’s Bazar district Mohammad Ali Hossain told Reuters. “We have a zero tolerance policy – no one will be allowed,” Hossain said.

Bangladesh has a significant population of Rohingya refugees, and 87,000 have arrived since October 2016.