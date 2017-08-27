A major accident in southern England on Saturday led to the deaths of six men and two women, including at least one Indian, PTI reported. The mishap took place at the M1 highway at Newport Pagnell in Buckinghamshire, when two trucks crushed the minibus the passengers were travelling in.

The driver of the minibus, who died in the crash, has been identified as Cyriac Joseph. Joseph was originally from Kerala and had been living in the United Kingdom for the past 15 years.

It is not known whether any of the other deceased were of Indian nationality. However, BBC reported police officers as saying that some of those aboard the minibus were Indians on a UK trip. “We are extending all possible assistance to those affected by this tragedy,” the Indian High Commission in London said.

A five-year-old girl, a man and a woman were critically injured and in hospital. Another woman suffered serious injuries.

The two truck drivers, 31-year-old Ryszard Masierak and 53-year-old David Wagstaff, were arrested from the scene of the accident and charged with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving. Masierak has also been charged with driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.