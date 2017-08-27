The big news: At Patna rally, Sharad Yadav talks of a new grand alliance, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Schools in Haryana will be closed tomorrow ahead of Ram Rahim Singh’s sentencing, and at least one Indian died in a minibus crash in the UK.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At RJD rally, Sharad Yadav says the Opposition will form a grand alliance of 125 crore Indians: Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad said he never wanted Nitish Kumar to be the chief minister of Bihar.
- Schools, colleges in several parts of Haryana will be closed tomorrow ahead of Ram Rahim’s sentencing in rape case: Broadband internet services at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa have been suspended for a day.
- Trucks crash into minibus in England’s Buckinghamshire, at least one Indian among eight dead: Police officers believe that some of those aboard the minibus were Indians on a trip to the United Kingdom.
- Violence is not acceptable in any form, Narendra Modi says in Mann Ki Baat address: The prime minister said it was natural to be concerned about reports of such violence, especially during festivals.
- Dinakaran now sacks Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami from party post: Leaders from the Opposition DMK met the Governor and urged him to order the CM to prove his majority in a floor test.
- Bangladesh deports 90 Rohingya Muslim refugees after Myanmar border troops fire at them: Local police chief Abdul Khaer said the refugees were on their way to a camp in Kutupalong.
- Two lynched near Dhupguri town of West Bengal on suspicion of being cow thieves: The driver of the vehicle who was with the victims said the villagers had blocked their van after they lost their way.
- US court sentences former engineer to 40 months in prison in Volkswagen emissions scam: The prosecution had recommended a three-year jail sentence for James Liang, who cooperated with US law enforcement officials investigating the automaker.
- 52 infants die in Jamshedpur hospital over 30 days: The superintendent has said malnutrition caused the deaths.
- US company offering services for Aadhaar denies WikiLeaks claim it can be hacked by the CIA: Cross Match said it has not captured, stored or processed any personal information of its customers.