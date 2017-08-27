A look at the headlines right now:

At RJD rally, Sharad Yadav says the Opposition will form a grand alliance of 125 crore Indians: Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad said he never wanted Nitish Kumar to be the chief minister of Bihar. Schools, colleges in several parts of Haryana will be closed tomorrow ahead of Ram Rahim’s sentencing in rape case: Broadband internet services at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa have been suspended for a day. Trucks crash into minibus in England’s Buckinghamshire, at least one Indian among eight dead: Police officers believe that some of those aboard the minibus were Indians on a trip to the United Kingdom. Violence is not acceptable in any form, Narendra Modi says in Mann Ki Baat address: The prime minister said it was natural to be concerned about reports of such violence, especially during festivals. Dinakaran now sacks Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami from party post: Leaders from the Opposition DMK met the Governor and urged him to order the CM to prove his majority in a floor test. Bangladesh deports 90 Rohingya Muslim refugees after Myanmar border troops fire at them: Local police chief Abdul Khaer said the refugees were on their way to a camp in Kutupalong. Two lynched near Dhupguri town of West Bengal on suspicion of being cow thieves: The driver of the vehicle who was with the victims said the villagers had blocked their van after they lost their way. US court sentences former engineer to 40 months in prison in Volkswagen emissions scam: The prosecution had recommended a three-year jail sentence for James Liang, who cooperated with US law enforcement officials investigating the automaker. 52 infants die in Jamshedpur hospital over 30 days: The superintendent has said malnutrition caused the deaths. US company offering services for Aadhaar denies WikiLeaks claim it can be hacked by the CIA: Cross Match said it has not captured, stored or processed any personal information of its customers.