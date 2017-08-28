Pakistan on Sunday postponed a visit by the United States Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Asian Affairs Alice Wells, that was scheduled for Monday, Reuters reported. Islamabad’s move came six days after US President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of giving safe haven to terrorists.

“At the request of the Government of Pakistan, Acting Assistant Secretary Wells’ trip has been postponed until a mutually convenient time,” US embassy spokesperson Rick Sinelsine said. While neither Pakistan nor the US has given an official reason for the postponement, US embassy officials working in Pakistan have been on high alert since Trump’s speech on August 21.

Meanwhile, 100 to 150 members of the Imamia Students Organisation, carrying placards against Trump and chanting anti-US slogans organised a protest in Karachi on Sunday. The protesters moved towards the US consulate in the city, but were stopped by police and not allowed within three kilometres of the building.