A special court will pronounce the quantum of punishment to Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Baba Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case against him at Rohtak’s Sunaria jail on Monday. Security has been beefed up outside the jail, that will serve as a courtroom, and in the city ahead of the sentencing which is to take place at 2.30 pm, ANI reported.

Rohtak Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar said shoot-at-sight orders had been issued in the city against any “anti-social elements”, or those who tried to harm others. He told Firstpost that “those who dare to take the law into their own hands should be prepared to face bullets”.

“We have ensured that no Dera follower is allowed to enter the entire Rohtak district or move around Sunaria jail,” Rohtak Range Inspector General of Police Navdeep Singh Virk said. “Several barricades with strong police and paramilitary presence have been set up in the city. We are ready to deal with any eventuality.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Madhur Verma said proper security arrangements had been made ahead of the verdict. He said the rumours about a traffic advisory were fake. “There are no road closures, and the Delhi metro will run as per schedule”. He also asked people not to believe rumours on social media that schools in the city were closed.

