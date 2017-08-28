United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Sunday distanced himself from President Donald Trump’s controversial stance on the Charlottesville protests where he equated Neo-Nazis and white supremacists with those who protest against them. The president “speaks for himself” Tillerson said in an interview with Fox News Sunday.

The US Secretary of State’s apparent difference of opinion with the president follows widespread criticism for his comments. Trump’s Chief Economic Adviser Gary Cohn had said the administration “can and must do better” in condemning hate groups.

On August 12, a white nationalist rally in the city of Charlottesville had turned violent, with a car ramming into a number of people who were protesting peacefully against the demonstration. Two police officers were also killed later while trying to assist curbing the violence.

Trump had disbanded two business advisory councils after many corporate chief executive officers quit over his handling of the clashes.