A look at the headlines right now:

Shoot-at-sight orders issued against ‘anti-social elements’ in Rohtak ahead of Ram Rahim sentencing: We have ensured that no Dera follower is allowed to enter the entire district, Rohtak Range Inspector General of Police Navdeep Singh Virk said. Uber hires Expedia’s Dara Khosrowshahi as CEO to work on damage control, says report: Expedia officials declined to comment on the matter, the report said. Pakistan postpones visit by US official days after Trump accuses Islamabad of harbouring terrorists: Members of the Imamia Students Organisation organised an anti-United States protest in Karachi. PV Sindhu goes down fighting against Okuhara in epic World Championship final: It was a 110-minute marathon and Sindhu came up just short of winning the gold in Glasgow. At RJD rally, Sharad Yadav says the Opposition will form a ‘grand alliance’ of 125 crore Indians: Lalu Yadav claimed he had never wanted Nitish Kumar to be the chief minister of Bihar. At least one dead in Texas after Hurricane Harvey makes landfall, more casualties feared: The storm destroyed buildings, uprooted trees and caused widespread power outages in the US. Bangladesh deports 90 Rohingya Muslim refugees after Myanmar border troops fire at them: Local police chief Abdul Khaer said the refugees were on their way to a camp in Kutupalong. Two lynched in West Bengal on suspicion of being cow thieves: Violence is not acceptable in any form, Narendra Modi said in his Mann Ki Baat address. Trucks crash into minibus in UK’s Buckinghamshire, at least one Indian among eight dead: Police officers believe that some of those aboard the minibus were Indians on a trip to the United Kingdom. Dinakaran sacks Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami from party post: Leaders from the Opposition DMK met the Governor and urged him to order the CM to prove his majority in a floor test.