The big news: Haryana gives shoot-at-sight orders before Dera case verdict, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Reports said Uber has selected a new CEO, and Pakistan postponed a US official’s visit after Trump says it is harbouring terrorists.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Shoot-at-sight orders issued against ‘anti-social elements’ in Rohtak ahead of Ram Rahim sentencing: We have ensured that no Dera follower is allowed to enter the entire district, Rohtak Range Inspector General of Police Navdeep Singh Virk said.
- Uber hires Expedia’s Dara Khosrowshahi as CEO to work on damage control, says report: Expedia officials declined to comment on the matter, the report said.
- Pakistan postpones visit by US official days after Trump accuses Islamabad of harbouring terrorists: Members of the Imamia Students Organisation organised an anti-United States protest in Karachi.
- PV Sindhu goes down fighting against Okuhara in epic World Championship final: It was a 110-minute marathon and Sindhu came up just short of winning the gold in Glasgow.
- At RJD rally, Sharad Yadav says the Opposition will form a ‘grand alliance’ of 125 crore Indians: Lalu Yadav claimed he had never wanted Nitish Kumar to be the chief minister of Bihar.
- At least one dead in Texas after Hurricane Harvey makes landfall, more casualties feared: The storm destroyed buildings, uprooted trees and caused widespread power outages in the US.
- Bangladesh deports 90 Rohingya Muslim refugees after Myanmar border troops fire at them: Local police chief Abdul Khaer said the refugees were on their way to a camp in Kutupalong.
- Two lynched in West Bengal on suspicion of being cow thieves: Violence is not acceptable in any form, Narendra Modi said in his Mann Ki Baat address.
- Trucks crash into minibus in UK’s Buckinghamshire, at least one Indian among eight dead: Police officers believe that some of those aboard the minibus were Indians on a trip to the United Kingdom.
- Dinakaran sacks Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami from party post: Leaders from the Opposition DMK met the Governor and urged him to order the CM to prove his majority in a floor test.