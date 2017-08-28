At least five civilians, including two boys, were injured in cross-border firing initiated by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported on Monday. This is the first incident of cross-border firing since senior army commanders of both countries held a flag meeting at the Line of Control on August 24.

“Five persons received splinter injuries in the cross-LoC firing and shelling by Pakistani troops,” District Development Commissioner of Poonch, Tariq Ahmad Zargar said. “Two of them are undergoing treatment at a district hospital.”

The victims’ are in a stable condition. They have been identified as Jameel Ahmad (45), Parvaiza Akhtar (20), Mohammad Safir (10) of Bandichichi, Javaid Hussain (24) and Mohammad Qasim (14) of Kaswa village, an unidentified police official said.