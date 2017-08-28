Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Mandalgarh Kirti Kumari died of swine flu early on Monday, ANI reported. She was 50 years old, Hindi daily Patrika reported.

Kumari died at a private hospital in Jaipur. On Sunday, she had been put on a ventilator after she had trouble breathing on her own, the report said.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje expressed her grief on Twitter, saying that Kumari was an inseparable part of her family and that her death was a setback for the BJP.

कीर्ति कुमारी जी के असामयिक निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करती हूँ।उनका निधन मेरे और समस्त भाजपा परिवार के लिए एक बहुत बड़ी क्षति है। — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) August 28, 2017

वह हमारे परिवार का एक अभिन्न अंग थीं। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है की इस दुःखद घड़ी में उनके परिवारजनों को इस आघात को सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) August 28, 2017



More than 1,000 people have died of the virus this year, according to Health Ministry data. Of this, at least 270 have been in Rajasthan.