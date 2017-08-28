Rajasthan: BJP Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari dies of swine flu
Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Mandalgarh Kirti Kumari died of swine flu early on Monday, ANI reported. She was 50 years old, Hindi daily Patrika reported.
Kumari died at a private hospital in Jaipur. On Sunday, she had been put on a ventilator after she had trouble breathing on her own, the report said.
Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje expressed her grief on Twitter, saying that Kumari was an inseparable part of her family and that her death was a setback for the BJP.
More than 1,000 people have died of the virus this year, according to Health Ministry data. Of this, at least 270 have been in Rajasthan.