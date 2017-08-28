Heavy floods triggered by Hurricane Harvey inundated the United States city of Houston on Sunday, forcing residents to evacuate in boats, Reuters reported. Harvey, the most powerful hurricane to hit the state of Texas in 50 years, has killed two people so far.

The resulting storm caused chest-deep flooding in some parts of Houston on Sunday as rivers overflowed. The National Weather Service said parts of the city had received 30 centimetres of rain in the last 48 hours. “What we are seeing is the most devastating flood event in Houston’s recorded history,” Steve Bowen, chief meteorologist at reinsurance firm Aon Benfield. “We’re seeing levels of rainfall that are unprecedented.”

The massive flooding has led several offshore refineries to close, and reduced US refining capacity by 11%. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is set to visit Houston on Tuesday, a White House spokesperson said.

Dallas is turning its main convention center into a “mega-shelter” that can host 5,000 evacuees, CNN reported.