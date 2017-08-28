Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar won the bye-poll from his constituency of Panaji on Monday, ANI reported. Counting began on Monday morning for the bye-polls held in four Assembly constituencies of Goa, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh on August 23. The results for the bye-elections in Goa’s Panaji and Valpoi, Delhi’s Bawana, and Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh will be out within three hours, officials said.

Parrikar won by a margin of 4,803 votes, ANI reported. “I will resign from Rajya Sabha next week,” Parrikar told reporters. In Valpoi, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who quit the Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, won by a margin of 10,666 votes, ANI reported.

Bawana, Delhi

In Delhi’s Bawana constituency, Congress candidate Surender Kumar led the Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ram Chander by over 300 votes in the second round. At around 10.30 am, the AAP’s candidate led very narrowly by around 300 votes, but Kumar quickly caught up. The BJP is far behind.

Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal saw 39 out of 250 postal ballots being declared invalid on Monday morning. All the remaining 211 ballots showed a None Of The Above vote. At 10.30 am, Telugu Desam Party candidate Brahmananda Reddy was leading by almost 14,000 votes. He contested against YSR Congress Party candidate Shilpa Mohan Reddy.