Afghanistan: 13 killed, 19 injured after suicide bomber targets military vehicle in Helmand
The attack took place at around 6.30 am in Dopul area of Nawa district.
At least 13 people were killed and 19 injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a military vehicle in Nawa district in Afghanistan’s Helmand province on Sunday, Tolo News reported. Omar Zwak, a spokesperson for the provincial governor, said the victims included both civilians and military personnel but did not provide any information on the toll.
“A suicide bomber detonated an explosive-filled car as the Afghan National Army convoy passed a small market in Nawa District of Helmand,” Zwak said . The attack took place at around 6.30 am in Dopul area of Nawa district.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. The blast took place a day after a car bomb attack near the main police headquarters in Lashkar Gah, which the Taliban claimed responsibility for, BBC reported.