At least 13 people were killed and 19 injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a military vehicle in Nawa district in Afghanistan’s Helmand province on Sunday, Tolo News reported. Omar Zwak, a spokesperson for the provincial governor, said the victims included both civilians and military personnel but did not provide any information on the toll.

“A suicide bomber detonated an explosive-filled car as the Afghan National Army convoy passed a small market in Nawa District of Helmand,” Zwak said . The attack took place at around 6.30 am in Dopul area of Nawa district.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. The blast took place a day after a car bomb attack near the main police headquarters in Lashkar Gah, which the Taliban claimed responsibility for, BBC reported.