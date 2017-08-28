Rapper Kendrick Lamar won six out of eight awards he was nominated for at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. He lost out on Best Artist of the Year to Ed Sheeran, but won Video of the Year, and Best Hip-Hop Video, among others.

Congrats to @kendricklamar for taking home the #VMA for Video Of The Year for #HUMBLE. 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/jfCKHZmmau — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 28, 2017



The awards were marked by several artists who used their time onstage to shed light on topics like suicide awareness, and Lamar himself started the night with a performance in which he played footage of police brutality in the United States. Susan Bro, the mother of Charlottesville protester Heather Hayes, who was killed, also made an appearance.

The VMAs did away with gendered categories, putting up men and women for the same awards.

Besides Lamar, winners included Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik for Best Collaboration, Alessia Cara for Best Dance Video. Pink received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award this year for her lifetime contribution to music.

The show was hosted by Katy Perry.