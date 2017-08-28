The Mumbai University on Sunday finally announced results of the third year Bachelor of Commerce examinations for the fifth and sixth semester, The Times of India reported.

While 65,992 students appeared for the sixth semester examinations in April, results for only about 58,000 students have been declared. The results for the remaining 8,000 students have been withheld for unknown reasons.

The results were declared on Sunday evening but students were able to check them only after 11 pm. A varsity official said this was because the results were still being uploaded. The results can be accessed at mu.ac.in.

The pass percentage for the sixth semester TYBCom examinations dropped from 66.9% in 2016 to 65.6% this year. Only 384 students managed to secure the “Outstanding” grade.

The Mumbai University also declared results for 432 out of the 477 candidates who appeared for the fifth semester TYBCom examinations. The pass percentage in these examinations was 60.9%.

The varsity has already missed several deadlines to declare the results. The Maharashtra government had ordered the university to release the results of completed evaluations instead of waiting to correct the answer scripts of all 18 lakh students who had appeared for the exams. Evaluations were delayed this year after the varsity switched to an online system of correction.

Meanwhile, the university has marked hundreds of final-year Bachelor of Arts students absent for exams they had appeared for. Students of nearly all MU-affiliated colleges in the city were affected by what the varsity blamed on a “technical glitch”. The varsity has promised to release all results by August 31.