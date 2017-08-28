The Haryana, Delhi and Punjab administrations increased security in the region before the court announces its verdict against Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Baba Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case against him on Monday. Rohtak Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar said shoot-at-sight orders had been issued in the city against any “anti-social elements”, or those who tried to harm others.

Central Bureau of Investigation judge Jagdeep Singh has left into Rohtak on Monday to pronounce the Dera chief’s quantum of sentence, News18 reported on Monday. A room in the district jail in Rohtak’s Sunaria has been converted to serve as a court room, a statement by the High Court of Haryana and Punjab had said on August 26. The sentencing on the quantum of punishment has been scheduled for 2.30pm.

11.51 am: “Objectionable items, including almost 100 batons, have been found,” said Rohtak range Inspector General of Police Navdeep Singh Virk after police personnel conducted a raid on the Dera Ashram in Bahalgarh. The search operation is still underway.

11.40 am: Karnal railway station deserted before verdict, ANI reported. .

11.29 am: Home Ministry orders officials to continuously monitor situation in the region.

11 am: Police and Rapid Action Force personnel conduct a flag march in Barnala before the verdict.

10.50 am: Home Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Intelligence Bureau officials are discussing the security situation before the sentencing at the North Block in Delhi, ANI reported.

The case

The Dera Sacha Sauda chief was convicted in a rape case from 2002 on August 25. Following the conviction, supporters of Ram Rahim Singh indulged in violence and arson, leading to the deaths of 38 people and injuries to over 250.

On August 26, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had criticised the Manohar Lal Khattar government as well Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaction over the number of casualties that took place after the verdict was announced. The court held the Haryana chief minister directly responsible for the chaos and accused him of protecting Dera Sacha Sauda. “You let a city like Panchkula burn for political gains,” the court had said.