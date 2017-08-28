The Edapaddi Palaniswami-led government in Tamil Nadu plunged into a fresh controversy on Monday, when 35 MLAs did not attend a meeting chaired by the chief minister and O Panneerselvam in Chennai. Meanwhile, the AIADMK legislature party decided to sack ousted Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran and former General Secretary Sasikala Natarajan from the party.

At the meeting, party also decided that the appointments made by Dinakaran were void, reported ANI. In a resolution, the AIADMK said that the party would legally take over its two mouthpieces, Namadhu MGR and Jaya TV. A General Council meeting will also be held soon.

Dinakaran and nineteen party legislators had met Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao last week claiming the support of at least 22 MLAs. Dinakaran had also demanded that Palaniswami be removed from the chief minister’s post.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham Working President and leader of the Opposition MK Stalin has twice demanded a floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. On August 27, Dinakaran had removed Palaniswami from the party’s Salem district secretary post.