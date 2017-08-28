The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant liquor manufacturers in Bihar any opportunity to take the remaining stock of alcohol out of the state, ANI reported. On July 31, the Supreme Court had said that Bihar liquor manufacturers must destroy all their old stock immediately.

The apex court was hearing arguments about whether the consumption of alcohol is a fundamental right, and if the ban on liquor in Bihar violates the right to privacy. The court had on August 24 ruled that right to privacy was protected under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which upholds the right to life.

In May, the court had agreed to extend the deadline from May 31 to July 31 after the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies said the liquor stock was worth more than Rs 200 crore. “Time to destroy /drain the stocks is extended up to July 31, 2017,” the top court had said on May 29. “It is made clear that no further extension will be granted in future.”

The Bihar government had imposed a ban on liquor throughout the state from April 1.