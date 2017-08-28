The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said that after talks with China, both countries have agreed to disengage troops in Doklam, Sikkim. India and China have been engaged in a standoff in the region since the last week of June.

China, however, said its forces will continue to patrol the region, though it expressed its satisfaction that Indian troops had left, Reuters reported.

“In recent weeks, India and China maintained diplomatic communication in respect of incident at Doklam,” the MEA said in a statement on Monday. “During these communications, we were able to express our views and convey our concerns and interests. On this basis, expeditious disengagement of border personnel at the face-off site at Doklam has been agreed to and is on-going.”

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had earlier pushed for bilateral talks to solve the problem. In Parliament, she had said, “War is not the way to solve problems between countries. You need peace talks to restore balance even after a war.”

The Sikkim standoff



India and China were locked in a diplomatic standoff after both nations maintained that troops from the other country had transgressed into their territory in the Sikkim sector’s Doklam area.

Bilateral ties have been strained since the Indian Army stopped China from constructing a road in the region. New Delhi had made it clear that it would not allow China to construct a motorable road up to the Sikkim-Bhutan-Tibet tri-junction through the Doklam plateau.