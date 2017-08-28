The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear the writ petition filed by the Students Islamic Movement of India against the ban imposed on the body on October 13, ANI reported. The apex court will examine the constitutional validity of the government’s ban against the organisation.

Simi is an Islamist extremist organisation that was started in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, in April 1977. It was banned by the government in 2006.

In October 2016, eight members of the banned outfit, who had escaped from Bhopal Central Jail after allegedy killing a security guard, were shot dead in an encounter at Eintkhedi village.

Supreme Court says it is likely to hear the matter on October 13 on the writ petition filed by SIMI challenging the ban imposed on it — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2017