The benchmark Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex traded 148 points up at 31,744.06 at 1.38 pm on Monday, following a three-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival weekend. The National Stock Exchange Nifty was 49.45 points in green at 9,906.50 at 1.39 pm.

The upward trend in the markets on Monday was helped by a surge in Infosys shares, three days after former Unique Identification Authority of India chief Nandan Nilekani became the non-executive chairman of the company. Infosys stock jumped over 4% in early trade on Monday before stabilising. It was trading 3.56% in green at Rs 944.60 on the NSE at 3.48 pm. When markets closed on Thursday, Infosys shares had lost as much as 10.6% since August 18, when Vishal Sikka quit as the chief executive officer, reported Mint.

Hero Motocorp, NTPC, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma were the next four top gainers on the BSE at 1.52 pm. On the NSE, the top gainers at 1.53 pm, apart from Infosys, were Indian Oil Corporation, Eicher Motors, NTPC and Hero MotoCorp.

The biggest losers so far on Monday were Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Tata Steel and TCS at the BSE. At the NSE too, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ shares saw the biggest decline. The next four top losers were Power Grid Corporation, Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR and Tata Steel.

The other Asian markets all traded in green, with the exception of Japan’s Nikkei, which saw a small decline of 2.71 points.

The rupee traded 16 paise down at 63.87 to the dollar at 2 pm.