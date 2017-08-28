A look at the headlines right now:

India announces disengagement of troops in Doklam, China insists it will still patrol: India and China have been engaged in a standoff in the region since the last week of June. Convicted Dera chief complains of uneasiness before rape case sentencing, doctor visits him: Central Bureau of Investigation judge Jagdeep Singh left for Rohtak to announce the sentence. BJP wins Goa bye-polls, AAP retains seat in Delhi’s Bawana, TDP in Nandyal: Counting began on Monday morning for the bye-polls held in four Assembly constituencies of Goa, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh on August 23. 13 killed, 19 injured after suicide bomber targets military vehicle in Helmand, Afghanistan: The attack took place at around 6.30 am in Dopul area of Nawa district. 35 AIADMK MLAs skip meeting chaired by Palaniswami; party to expel Dinakaran, Sasikala: Nineteen party legislators had met Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao last week, with Dinakaran claiming the support of at least 22 MLAs. SC refuses to let Bihar liquor manufacturers take remaining stock out of the state: On July 31, the apex court had said that alcohol makers in the state must destroy all their old stocks immediately. Supreme Court questions Gujarat about delay in Asaram rape case trial: The top court asked the state why the victim had not been examined yet. Petrol prices in Delhi highest since August 2014, diesel rises by Rs 3.67 per litre since July 1: State-owned oil companies on June 15 decided to move to a system of daily revision of fuel prices. Hurricane Harvey causes massive flooding in Houston, Donald Trump to visit city: The National Weather Service said parts of the city had received 30 centimetres of rain in the last 48 hours. Rapper Kendrick Lamar wins six awards at the MTV VMAs: He won Video of the Year for ‘Humble’, as well as Best Hip-hop Artist.