The big news: India says it will withdraw border troops at Doklam, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Haryana is alert ahead of the Dera chief’s sentencing in a rape case, and the BJP won two seats in the Goa bye-polls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India announces disengagement of troops in Doklam, China insists it will still patrol: India and China have been engaged in a standoff in the region since the last week of June.
- Convicted Dera chief complains of uneasiness before rape case sentencing, doctor visits him: Central Bureau of Investigation judge Jagdeep Singh left for Rohtak to announce the sentence.
- BJP wins Goa bye-polls, AAP retains seat in Delhi’s Bawana, TDP in Nandyal: Counting began on Monday morning for the bye-polls held in four Assembly constituencies of Goa, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh on August 23.
- 13 killed, 19 injured after suicide bomber targets military vehicle in Helmand, Afghanistan: The attack took place at around 6.30 am in Dopul area of Nawa district.
- 35 AIADMK MLAs skip meeting chaired by Palaniswami; party to expel Dinakaran, Sasikala: Nineteen party legislators had met Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao last week, with Dinakaran claiming the support of at least 22 MLAs.
- SC refuses to let Bihar liquor manufacturers take remaining stock out of the state: On July 31, the apex court had said that alcohol makers in the state must destroy all their old stocks immediately.
- Supreme Court questions Gujarat about delay in Asaram rape case trial: The top court asked the state why the victim had not been examined yet.
- Petrol prices in Delhi highest since August 2014, diesel rises by Rs 3.67 per litre since July 1: State-owned oil companies on June 15 decided to move to a system of daily revision of fuel prices.
- Hurricane Harvey causes massive flooding in Houston, Donald Trump to visit city: The National Weather Service said parts of the city had received 30 centimetres of rain in the last 48 hours.
- Rapper Kendrick Lamar wins six awards at the MTV VMAs: He won Video of the Year for ‘Humble’, as well as Best Hip-hop Artist.