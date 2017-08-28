A landslide buried dozens of homes and killed two people in southwest China’s Guizhou province on Monday, state media reported. Videos show the side of a mountain crashing down on homes in Bije. Rescue teams rescued four from the site and are searching for more than 25 people who are believed to be missing.

The landslide may have been caused by the heavy rain that lashed several parts of China over the past few weeks following typhoons, which caused more than ten deaths in Macau and southern China’s Guangdong province, AP reported. The government has estimated losses in Guizhou to be more than 5 million yuan.