Jammu and Kashmir: Cow vigilantes attack man ‘moving around’ with cattle in Rajouri district
The police said they have arrested one suspect and are searching for the others.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said a man was attacked by a group of unidentified cow vigilantes while he was “moving around’ with his bovines in Rajouri district. A police spokesperson told PTI that Lal Din was injured in the incident and taken to a hospital for treatment, from where he was discharged on Monday.
Din is a resident of Gundha village in Keri. He was attacked along with another person early on Sunday.
The police said one suspect had been arrested. A case of attempt to murder and rioting has been registered against the group at the Budhal Police Station. They are still searching for the others.
Preliminary investigation has indicated that a local dispute could have motivated the attack.