The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said a man was attacked by a group of unidentified cow vigilantes while he was “moving around’ with his bovines in Rajouri district. A police spokesperson told PTI that Lal Din was injured in the incident and taken to a hospital for treatment, from where he was discharged on Monday.

Din is a resident of Gundha village in Keri. He was attacked along with another person early on Sunday.

The police said one suspect had been arrested. A case of attempt to murder and rioting has been registered against the group at the Budhal Police Station. They are still searching for the others.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that a local dispute could have motivated the attack.