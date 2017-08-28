A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

RBI to introduce new Rs 1,000 notes with enhanced safety features by December: The printing presses at Mysore and Salboni will soon start issuing the revamped version of the currency, an unidentified official said. Sensex, Nifty close on a high as Infosys stocks surge on Nandan Nilekani’s return: Shares of the IT giant had dropped 10.6% since August 18, when Vishal Sikka quit as the company’s chief executive officer. Uber hires Expedia’s Dara Khosrowshahi as CEO to work on damage control: His predecessor Travis Kalanick, who was forced to step down following numerous scandals involving the management of the company. Petrol prices in Delhi highest since August 2014, diesel rises by Rs 3.67 per litre since July 1: State-owned oil companies on June 15 decided to move to a system of daily revision of fuel prices. Gautam Adani says Carmichael project work in Australia will begin in October: The first consignment of coal will be shipped out by March 2020, the chairman said. US court sentences former engineer to 40 months in prison in Volkswagen emissions scam: The prosecution had recommended a three-year jail sentence for James Liang, who cooperated with US law enforcement officials investigating the automaker. Soon, you can permanently mute noisy websites on Google Chrome: The feature is currently available on Chrome Canary, an experimental version of the browser.