The business wrap: RBI may issue all-new Rs 1,000 notes in December, and six other stories
Other headlines: Markets closed on a high after Infosys stocks surged, and Uber appointed Expedia’s Dara Khosrowshahi its new CEO.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- RBI to introduce new Rs 1,000 notes with enhanced safety features by December: The printing presses at Mysore and Salboni will soon start issuing the revamped version of the currency, an unidentified official said.
- Sensex, Nifty close on a high as Infosys stocks surge on Nandan Nilekani’s return: Shares of the IT giant had dropped 10.6% since August 18, when Vishal Sikka quit as the company’s chief executive officer.
- Uber hires Expedia’s Dara Khosrowshahi as CEO to work on damage control: His predecessor Travis Kalanick, who was forced to step down following numerous scandals involving the management of the company.
- Petrol prices in Delhi highest since August 2014, diesel rises by Rs 3.67 per litre since July 1: State-owned oil companies on June 15 decided to move to a system of daily revision of fuel prices.
- Gautam Adani says Carmichael project work in Australia will begin in October: The first consignment of coal will be shipped out by March 2020, the chairman said.
- US court sentences former engineer to 40 months in prison in Volkswagen emissions scam: The prosecution had recommended a three-year jail sentence for James Liang, who cooperated with US law enforcement officials investigating the automaker.
- Soon, you can permanently mute noisy websites on Google Chrome: The feature is currently available on Chrome Canary, an experimental version of the browser.