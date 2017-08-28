WhatsApp has confirmed that it will soon introduce a “green tick” for verified accounts, but the feature will not be available to all users. Only phone numbers of businesses with accounts on the messaging platform will be verified by WhatsApp.

In an FAQ post regarding the update, WhatsApp said it had already verified a few businesses. It said only the limited number of firms that participated in its pilot programme are currently being verified.

The yellow message mentioned in the official WhatsApp FAQ that appears when WhatsApp verifies a business.

When a user begins chatting with a business, they will be notified with yellow messages inside a chat window. Moreover, messages with a business contact cannot be deleted, WhatsApp said.

In case a business’ contact is not already saved in a user’s phonebook, the name that appears on WhatsApp will be that chosen by the business. Users can also block a business from contacting them.