An assistant sub-inspector of police was killed on Monday after militants opened fire on him in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. ASI Abdul Rashid was on duty in Mehandi Kadal without a weapon when he was targeted, PTI reported.

Rashid had sustained a severe bullet injury in his abdomen, after which he was taken to the Army’s 92 base hospital at the Badamibag cantonment for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries at the facility.

Security forces have cordoned off the area where the shooting took place. A search is on for the militants behind the attack.

Rashid’s funeral was held in Srinagar later on Monday.

On Saturday, eight security personnel, including four officers of the Central Reserve Police Force, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. Two militants were also killed.