Branches of the Indian Institute of Technology and other central universities will soon host “patriotic” music bands, as part of the Ministry of Human Resource Development’s new programme “Yeh India Ka Time Hai”. The government has identified a few bands that will visit campuses and perform patriotic songs, especially Bollywood numbers, during college shows, PTI reported.

The events will be aimed at celebrating 70 years of Independence and 75 years of the Quit India Movement. They will be planned over the next month.

“A private entertainment firm has been brought on board,” an unidentified official told PTI. “It has identified around a dozen rock bands.”

This is not the first such attempt by the government. On August 8, the University Grants Commission had told educational institutes to take students on trips to martyrs’ homes and to memorials of freedom fighters in the days leading to Independence Day.

In May, Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced that colleges and universities across the country will build a wall measuring 15 ft x 20 ft, on which the images of the 21 soldiers who were given the Param Vir Chakra – India’s highest military decoration – will be painted.

In 2016, 42 central universities had raised the national flag in their campuses, all in a bid to instill patriotic fervour in the next generation.