YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of threatening and bribing voters to win the Nandyal bye-election, NDTV reported. The Telugu Desam Party’s candidate Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy won the bye-poll by more than 27,000 votes, defeating YSR Congress’ Mohan Reddy.

Jaganmohan Reddy claimed that Naidu had distributed Rs 200 crore to the electorate and threatened them to win this election. “They were told welfare benefits would be withdrawn if they don’t vote for the ruling party,” he claimed.

The YSR chief further said that he may have been “punched” in this bye-election, but he will wait for his chance to take revenge. “We have the capacity to take it...We will await our turn to sock, too,” he said, according to NDTV.

“The setback for YSR Congress is temporary, and it is not prudent for Naidu to describe it as a victory as ethics, morals and values were thrown to the wind, and there was no level playing field,” he said, according to The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Naidu compared Jaganmohan Reddy to rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, ANI reported. “That ‘baba’ cheated people on their beliefs,” the chief minister said. “Similarly, ‘Jagan Baba’ is threatening the system. His behaviour lacks dignity, and it spreads hatred. It is painful, but the people of Nandyal gave a befitting reply to him.”

‘AAP MLAs not up for sale’: Kejriwal

After the Aam Aadmi Party’s win in the Bawana bye-poll in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party and said MLAs of his party were “not up for sale”, ANI reported.

AAP’s candidate Ram Chander defeated his BJP rival Ved Prakash by 24,000 votes. Kejriwal thanked voters for trusting his party. “Thanks to the people for supporting the work done by the AAP in the past two and a half years,” he said.

आम आदमी पार्टी की स्वच्छ राजनीति और पिछले ढाई वर्षों के कामों पर मुहर लगाने के लिए बवाना की जनता को दिल से शुक्रिया और बधाई — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 28, 2017

‘Government now endorsed by people’: Manohar Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who won the Panaji bye-poll, on Monday said the Congress’ claim that the BJP had “stolen the mandate” from them in the Assembly elections in February had been proven untrue, reported IANS.

“The government’s moral strength has increased because of a strong result,” he said. “The government is now endorsed by the people of the state.”

Parrikar won the election by 4,803 votes and defeated his Congress rival Girish Chodankar. In the Valpoi constituency in Goa, BJP’s Vishwajit Rane won the bye-poll by more than 10,000 votes.