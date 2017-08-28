The big news: Ram Rahim to serve 20 years in jail for raping two followers, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: 200 Indian students are stranded in Houston because of Hurricane Harvey, and India withdrew its troops from Sikkim’s Doklam area.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping two followers: The self-styled godman has to serve two 10-year terms one after the other for each case against him.
- Nearly 200 Indian students marooned in Houston in Hurricane Harvey, says Sushma Swaraj: The External Affairs minister said she was in touch with the Consul General of India.
- India announces disengagement of troops in Doklam, China insists it will still patrol: The External Affairs Ministry said peace in border areas was ‘an essential prerequisite to further bilateral relations’.
- Chandrababu Naidu threatened voters to win Nandyal bye-election, claims Jaganmohan Reddy: The YSR Congress chief said the loss was only a ‘temporary setback’ for the party.
- All eight victims of Buckinghamshire highway accident in England were Indians: Three of them were Wipro employees, and three others, including a five-year-old girl, are in critical condition.
- Cow vigilantes attack man ‘moving around’ with cattle in Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri district: The police said they have arrested one suspect and are searching for the others.
- Supreme Court sets up medical board to examine woman with 24-week-old foetus without a skull: In her plea, the 20-year-old said that the underdeveloped child, if born alive, may not survive.
- Militants shoot dead unarmed police officer in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district: Assistant Sub-inspector Abdul Rasheed’s funeral was held in Srinagar.
- IITs and other central universities to host patriotic music shows from next month: Around 12 rock bands will put up performance on campuses as part of the government’s ‘Yeh India Ka Time Hai’ programme.
- Maharashtra apologises to judge after accusing him of bias in noise pollution case: The government said its intention was ‘misinterpreted to project that the state is against the judiciary’.