A look at the headlines right now:

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping two followers: The self-styled godman has to serve two 10-year terms one after the other for each case against him. Nearly 200 Indian students marooned in Houston in Hurricane Harvey, says Sushma Swaraj: The External Affairs minister said she was in touch with the Consul General of India. India announces disengagement of troops in Doklam, China insists it will still patrol: The External Affairs Ministry said peace in border areas was ‘an essential prerequisite to further bilateral relations’. Chandrababu Naidu threatened voters to win Nandyal bye-election, claims Jaganmohan Reddy: The YSR Congress chief said the loss was only a ‘temporary setback’ for the party. All eight victims of Buckinghamshire highway accident in England were Indians: Three of them were Wipro employees, and three others, including a five-year-old girl, are in critical condition. Cow vigilantes attack man ‘moving around’ with cattle in Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri district: The police said they have arrested one suspect and are searching for the others. Supreme Court sets up medical board to examine woman with 24-week-old foetus without a skull: In her plea, the 20-year-old said that the underdeveloped child, if born alive, may not survive. Militants shoot dead unarmed police officer in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district: Assistant Sub-inspector Abdul Rasheed’s funeral was held in Srinagar. IITs and other central universities to host patriotic music shows from next month: Around 12 rock bands will put up performance on campuses as part of the government’s ‘Yeh India Ka Time Hai’ programme. Maharashtra apologises to judge after accusing him of bias in noise pollution case: The government said its intention was ‘misinterpreted to project that the state is against the judiciary’.