The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Monday announced that its General Council and Executive Committee meeting will be held on September 12 in Chennai. In a meeting earlier on Monday, the AIADMK had decided to remove VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran from the party.

Sasikala was named the AIADMK general secretary after former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016, and Dinakaran was appointed the deputy general secretary.

The General Council meeting will be chaired by AIADMK Presidium Chairman E Madhusudhanan. All executive committee members, district office-bearers and secretaries of unions, towns, areas and panchayats are expected to attend it. AIADMK office-bearers outside Tamil Nadu have also been asked to attend the meeting.

Earlier on Monday, the AIADMK had said the party will legally take over its mouthpieces, Namadhu MGR and Jaya TV, and that efforts will be made to run the party and the government cohesively.

Dinakaran and 19 party legislators had met Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on August 22, claiming the support of at least 22 MLAs. Dinakaran had also demanded that Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami be removed from the post.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham Working President and leader of the Opposition MK Stalin has twice demanded a floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. On August 27, Dinakaran had removed Palaniswami from the party’s Salem district secretary post.