The Gujarat Police on Monday arrested Patidar movement leader Hardik Patel and his aide Dinesh Bambhania in a case of alleged robbery and criminal intimidation, The Times of India reported. The Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested Hardik Patel from the Baroda Express Highway in Anand district, and Bambhania was picked up from Rajkot.

The two were taken into custody based on a complaint filed by Narendrabhai Patel, a core committee member of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti. He is also the convenor of the group from Patan district.

PAAS Spokesperson Reshma Patel told Scroll.in that Hardik Patel, Bambhania, Narendrabhai Patel and a few others had got into an altercation at a memorial service on August 26. The function was organised in Anand district’s Vallabh Vidyanagar town to pay tribute to the Patidars who had died during protests in 2015 demanding reservation for the Patel community in Gujarat.

Hardik Patel and his aides had allegedly assaulted one Dilip Saveliya during the scuffle, Narendrabhai Patel claimed, according to The Times of India. Bambhania is believed to have threatened Saveliya of “dire consequences”. Hardik Patel’s aides allegedly snatched Saveliya’s gold chain and broke his cell phone, as well.