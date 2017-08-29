The Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express got derailed at Titwala near Mumbai on Tuesday morning, ANI reported. According to initial reports, some passengers have been injured as the train’s engine and five coaches went off the tracks.

However, there was no confirmation of the exact number of people injured. A rescue team has been rushed from Kalyan.

The incident comes days after at least 74 people were injured as 10 coaches of the Kaifiyat Express got derailed near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh. On August 19, the Utkal Express went off the tracks near Khatuali in Uttar Pradesh, killing at least 23 people.

On August 24, Union Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu had offered to resign following the two train derailments. Prabhu said he took full responsibility of the unfortunate incidents, and had informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his decision. “The honourable prime minister has asked me to wait,” he had said on Twitter.

