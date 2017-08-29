The big news: Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express goes off tracks in Maharashtra, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh will serve 20 years in jail, and India claimed both Delhi and Beijing have withdrawn troops from Doklam.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derails in Maharashtra, injuries reported: The engine and five coaches of the train went off the tracks near Titwala.
- Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping two followers: The self-styled godman has to serve two 10-year terms one after the other for each case against him.
- India says both countries have withdrawn troops from Doklam, but China remains mum, say reports: In a statement, Beijing only confirmed that New Delhi had withdrawn its personnel from the Sikkim border.
- North Korea fires missile over Japan amid rising tensions: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the incident was a grave threat to the nation, adding that they would seek an urgent meeting at the United Nations.
- The 200 Indian students marooned in Houston because of Hurricane Harvey reported safe: The consul general of India at the Texas capital, Anupam Ray, told Sushma Swaraj that they were arranging for food.
- Cow vigilantes attack man ‘moving around’ with cattle in Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri district: The police said they have arrested one suspect and are searching for the others.
- All eight victims of Buckinghamshire highway accident in England were Indians: Three of them were Wipro employees, and three others, including a five-year-old girl, are in critical condition.
- AIADMK will hold its General Council meeting on September 12: Presidium Chairman E Madhusudhanan will chair the meet.
- Hardik Patel, his aide Dinesh Bambhania arrested for alleged criminal intimidation, robbery: The Patidar leader is accused of assaulting one Dilip Saveliya at an event on August 26.
- Kolkata’s Nitasha Biswas is India’s first Miss TransQueen: The 26-year-old MBM student will represent the country at the Miss International TransQueen in Thailand in March 2018.