A look at the headlines right now:

Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derails in Maharashtra, injuries reported: The engine and five coaches of the train went off the tracks near Titwala. Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping two followers: The self-styled godman has to serve two 10-year terms one after the other for each case against him. India says both countries have withdrawn troops from Doklam, but China remains mum, say reports: In a statement, Beijing only confirmed that New Delhi had withdrawn its personnel from the Sikkim border. North Korea fires missile over Japan amid rising tensions: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the incident was a grave threat to the nation, adding that they would seek an urgent meeting at the United Nations. The 200 Indian students marooned in Houston because of Hurricane Harvey reported safe: The consul general of India at the Texas capital, Anupam Ray, told Sushma Swaraj that they were arranging for food. Cow vigilantes attack man ‘moving around’ with cattle in Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri district: The police said they have arrested one suspect and are searching for the others. All eight victims of Buckinghamshire highway accident in England were Indians: Three of them were Wipro employees, and three others, including a five-year-old girl, are in critical condition. AIADMK will hold its General Council meeting on September 12: Presidium Chairman E Madhusudhanan will chair the meet. Hardik Patel, his aide Dinesh Bambhania arrested for alleged criminal intimidation, robbery: The Patidar leader is accused of assaulting one Dilip Saveliya at an event on August 26. Kolkata’s Nitasha Biswas is India’s first Miss TransQueen: The 26-year-old MBM student will represent the country at the Miss International TransQueen in Thailand in March 2018.