Two people were killed when an gunman opened fire at a public library in Clovis city of New Mexico on Monday, Reuters reported. Four others have been hospitalised following the shooting, which began at 4 pm local time. The gunman has been arrested.

“This is a big blow to our community,” Clovis Mayor David Lansford said at a press conference. “Two individuals have lost their lives. Their families will not see them come home.” The victims are being treated at the University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas.

Library patron Vanessa Aguire told The Eastern New Mexico News that she was in the Clovis-Carter Public Library with her son when a man came in and began to shoot. “It all happened so fast,” she said. “We took off fast. My purse is still in there.”