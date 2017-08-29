The Karnataka government on Monday approved a scheme called Aarogya Bhagya that will provide health insurance to all state residents from November 1, The New Indian Express reported. The insurance will be linked with Aadhaar.

“There will be two categories of people under the card,” said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T B Jayachandra. Category A will be a “priority category”, he said, which will include “farmers, deprived households, labourers from the unorganised sector, pourakarmikas, all SC/ST people, members of cooperative societies, government employees, media persons and elected representatives.” “The rest will be under Category B,” he said.

All others will come under Category B, the report said. People from this Category will also have to pay an annual premium on the card – Rs 300 per person from rural areas and Rs 700 for those from urban places.

All primary, secondary and emergency care will be free for people in both categories.

Around 14 crore people are expected to benefit from the insurance, which will cost the state Rs 869 crore.