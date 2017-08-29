The Opposition Congress on Monday accused Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi and four officials of the state government of culpable homicide after 52 infants died at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Hospital in Jamshedpur over the last month, the Hindustan Times reported. The Congress has also demanded a judicial probe into the matter, according to PTI.

Congress spokesperson and former MP Ajoy Kumar lodged a complaint with the police in Jamshedpur, accusing Das, Chandravanshi and the four officials of deliberately trying to “hide evidence of gross negligence”, which led to the deaths of the infants. The party also began a three-day dharna at Sakchi roundabout in the city.

The state Human Rights Commission also issued a notice to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Jharkhand government on Monday. “A high level inquiry into the cause of the children’s deaths is required,” said Jharkhand Human Rights Commission President Manoj Mishra. “Doctors and officials responsible for the deaths of innocent children should be put behind bars, and government should give due compensation to the bereaved families.”