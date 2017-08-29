The Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected actor Dileep’s third bail plea in a kidnapping and sexual assault. He had been arrested on July 10.

Dileep has consistently claimed not to know another key accused in the case, Pulsar Suni. The police, however, found evidence to show they knew each other. Dileep’s wife had also told the police that Pulsar Suni once worked for them, The News Minute reported. Dileep had alleged that “a section of the film industry and certain others who could manage the police, media and political leaders” had hatched a conspiracy against him “to spread utter falsehood and malicious stories”.

On February 17, a group of men had allegedly waylaid the woman actor’s vehicle in Ernakulam’s Angamaly. They then reportedly took photos of her as they harassed her and fled with the car when they reached Palarivattom. Reports have said that Dileep had planned the attack on the woman as payback for a personal grudge. Several artists from the film industry have condemned him, though, and have supported the woman actor.