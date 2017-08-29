The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex on Tuesday fell 240.63 points to trade at 31,510.19 at 10.53 am. The National Stock Exchange Nifty also slumped 76.35 points to 9,836.45 at the same time. The domestic bourses were down following a weak start to the Asian market after North Korea fired a missile over Japan.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Tata Motors, Lupin and ICICI Bank were the top gainers on the Sensex during the morning trade. On the Nifty, the top five gainers were BPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Tata Motors and Power Grid Corporation. The shares of oil refinery companies traded higher after the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

Among the top losers at the Sensex in the morning session were NTPC, HDFC, Tata Motors DVR, Coal India and Adani Ports. The five stocks that declined the most at the NSE were NTPC, HCL Technologies, HDFC, Bank of Baroda and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

All other Asian markets, except the Shanghai SE Composite Index, also fell on Tuesday. While the Hong Kong Hang Seng declined by over 107 points, the Nikkei 225 was down by over 101 points and the Taiwan TSEC 50 Index by over 43 points at 10.55 am.

The rupee traded four paise up against the US dollar at 63.95 at 10.56 am on Tuesday after opening marginally lower.