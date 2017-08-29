A court in Haryana will decide on Tuesday will deliver its verdict in two cases against self-styled godman Rampal Dass, the head of the Satlok Ashram in Hisar’s Barwala, and his followers, reported NDTV.

The case dates back to 2006 when Dass’ supporters had allegedly opened fire on villagers in Rohtak, killing one person and injuring several others. Dass was charged with murder and spent 22 months in prison until 2008, according to Firstpost.

Rampal was arrested again in November 2014, after he failed to show up in court despite 43 summons issued against him in connection with the Rohtak incident. There was massive violence at the Satlok Ashram in Hisar before his arrest. Nearly 15,000 followers of Rampal had arrived at the ashram, and formed a human shield.

After several days of standoff, the Haryana state government disconnected power and water supply to the ashram, setting the stage for an operation by the state police. However, Dass’ supporters had retaliated by hurling stones and acid at the police. Five women and a baby died during the siege, and over 200 people were injured. The police then arrested Dass. Some devotees later alleged that they had been held hostage inside the ashram.

New cases were filed against the self-styled godman after the incident. He was charged with murder, attempt to murder, sedition, rioting and illegal detention, reported the Hindustan Times. The Hisar court on Tuesday will pass its verdict in two of these cases.

The court’s verdict will come just a day after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insaan was sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping two devotees in 2002.