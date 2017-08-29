Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif on Monday said that Islamabad had suspended talks and bilateral visits with the United States, in protest against US President Donald Trump’s claim that the country harboured terrorists, Dawn reported. The minister told the Pakistan Senate that Islamabad had taken Trump’s remarks “seriously”, Dawn said quoting a source.

Asif also said that the US’ new policy for Afghanistan did not include a military role for India. He said that India would not be allowed to use Afghan soil to destabilise Pakistan.

A Senate committee will meet on Tuesday to decide new policy guidelines in the matter. A resolution based on the guidelines will then be passed later in the day.

Pakistan Foreign Secretary Teh­mina Janjua also told the Senate that a meeting of the country’s envoys had been convened from September 5 to 7, to decide on a new strategy after Trump’s announcements.