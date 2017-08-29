Heavy showers lashed Mumbai over the past 24 hours and the regional meteorological centre has forecast more rain for the city in the next 48 hours. The downpour has led to water-logging in several places, slowed traffic on the roads, and has disrupted the local train schedule.

Water-logging has been reported in Dadar, Andheri, Sion, King’s Circle, Kurla, Ghatkopar and Hindmata, among other areas. Some Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation schools have let students leave early in the day while BMC schools with afternoon and night classes will remain shut, DNA reported.

Trains on the central line route have been delayed by 30 minutes, harbour line trains by 10 to 15 minutes and those on the Western Line by 10 minutes, Hindustan Times reported. The derailment of the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express also contributed to the delay along the central line and harbour line.

Colaba recorded 152 mm of rain since 8.30 am on Monday.

Social media users shared visuals of the heavy showers.

47| Mumbai rain could continue for 48 hours in some parts of City: weathermen #MumbaiRains https://t.co/VoEgYZOCLj pic.twitter.com/HCorqDEhkX — Anil Dikshit (@keencrack) August 29, 2017

Nana Chowk pretending it's the Fort pic.twitter.com/RHHhClNoIf — simin patel (@siminpatel) August 29, 2017

Meanwhile outside Mahalaxmi temple.... pic.twitter.com/6j3sdAUUPt — Sarita A Tanwar (@SaritaTanwar) August 29, 2017